Core-Mark Holding Company Inc., one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America, has made three executive appointments, all of which take effect on Jan. 1, 2019.

William G. Stein has been named to the new position of SVP, Enterprise Growth, with responsibility for overseeing and executing on Core-Mark’s growth strategies, including those related to market share expansion, helping customers grow their sales profitability and executing on our category management initiatives. Stein is currently serving as SVP, Eastern Divisions.

Christopher K. Hobson has been named SVP, Eastern Divisions, succeeding Stein and moving from overseeing the company’s Western Divisions. Under his leadership, the Western Divisions made sizable contributions to the company’s overall success this year.

Alan T. Thomas has been named SVP, Western Divisions, succeeding Hobson and moving up from his previous role of division president of the company’s Corona, California, division, where he led the division through several successive years of profitable growth.

“Today’s appointments position three outstanding Core-Mark leaders to leverage their strengths in driving the Company forward in 2019 and beyond,” stated Scott E. McPherson, president and CEO. “The new Enterprise Growth role reflects Core-Mark’s commitment to growing market share and customer sales and profits by leveraging our industry leading retail marketing strategies. Throughout his career, Bill has been instrumental in growing sales for the company, and has a tremendous reputation with customers and vendors alike, making him the ideal choice to lead this important initiative for the company. I’m also excited about our new Western and Eastern division leadership. Chris has done an excellent job driving performance and efficiency in a large and complex operational footprint. With our national expansion over the past decade into the store-dense Eastern Region and significant opportunities ahead, it’s the right time to bring Chris’ skills and expertise to bear on this growing operation. Finally, Alan Thomas has an impeccable record of driving performance in the divisions he has operated for the company, and we are excited to see him leverage his expertise across the Western Region.”

“All together, these moves position Core-Mark to further enhance innovation and best-in-class service to our customers and to execute on market share expansion opportunities across North America, while continuing to leverage our cost structure and enhance shareholder value.”

Founded in 1888, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to over 44,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 32 distribution centers (excluding two distribution facilities the company operates as a third party logistics provider). Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products.

