Pre Brands Hires Chief Sales Officer, Partners With FDM

Pre Brands, a Chicago-based, grass-fed beef company, is making some changes to its sales and marketing strategy ahead of the new year. The company has hired Ryan Youngman as its chief sales officer and has partnered with FDM Sales Management, which helps develop emerging brands’ sales and marketing strategies.

Youngman will lead Pre’s sales strategy, partnerships, organization, and execution.

He is a 20-plus year veteran of the natural products industry who “brings unique experience to Pre,” the company says, having led multiple emerging consumer brands— Brad’s Raw, Cocoroons and Kohana Cold Brew Coffee—through their hyper-growth stages, as well as having held leadership roles in retail at Whole Foods and distribution at United Natural Foods Inc.

“Pre has only scratched the surface of what’s possible for its brand,” says Youngman. “The opportunity to further propel Pre’s leadership within the beef category, and beyond, is going to be a fun challenge.”

Youngman’s first step in growing Pre is developing its partnership with FDM, the company says.

“This partnership positions Pre to aggressively scale nationally across multiple channels, leveraging FDM’s deep industry relationships born of their reputation for scaling many of the most exciting new consumer brands,” says Pre.

“We are passionate about taking on exciting consumer brands and helping them grow rapidly,” says Fred Neubauer, president and CEO of FDM. “We are excited to partner with Pre, helping its highly innovative consumer-led proposition realize its full potential.”

Pre’s non-GMO certified beef is grass-fed and -finished, pasture-raised, with no added hormones or antibiotics, and is available in steak, ground and roast formats. Pre is available nationally in retail and online.

Keep reading: