Publix Donating $3 Million To More Than 200 Housing Organizations

Publix Super Markets Charities (PSMC) in late December said it would donate $3 million to fund more than 215 Habitat for Humanity affiliates, shelters and other nonprofit organizations across the Southeast.

This donation furthers the foundation’s commitment to meeting the basic needs of the communities Publix serves through transitional support, client service programs and financial support for housing.

“We are committed to the well-being of our communities,” said Carol Jenkins Barnett, president of PSMC. “Our foundation is continuing my father’s legacy of supporting the communities Publix serves and providing hope to those in need.”

“Habitat for Humanity is very lucky to partner with Publix Super Markets Charities to build homes for families in need,” said Julie Farish, executive director at Habitat for Humanity of East Polk County, based in Winter Haven, Florida. “We value the support provided to us for nearly three decades. With their donations, we’ve been able to assist families in our community.”

PSMC began its support of Habitat for Humanity in 1989 with its first contribution to Habitat for Humanity of East Polk. The foundation has continued its support of Habitat for Humanity affiliates, and other nonprofits that serve the plight of the hungry and homeless. Earlier this year, PSMC made a $5 million donation to more than 240 nonprofit organizations, including Feeding America member food banks, which focus on alleviating hunger across the company’s operating area.

