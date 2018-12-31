Raley’s Invests In Two Acquired Locations In Reno

West Sacramento, California-based Raley’s has invested in and improved two of its recently acquired Reno, Nevada, area stores. Raley’s in Mira Loma received expanded product offerings while Raley’s on Caughlin Parkway also received expanded product offerings plus a new décor package.

When Raley’s acquired the Scolari’s locations earlier this year, each store was set to transition on its own unique schedule. During these transitions, the stores sold off the remaining products from the previous operators, which initially limited the available shelf space for new products. The new investment in both locations includes new shelving that adds more shelf space to each aisle. Raley’s in Mira Loma increased its center-store offerings with more than 8,000 new products, many of which were customer requests.

Raley’s on Caughlin Parkway’s refresh includes new décor, new bakery and deli cases, new checkstands, including self-checkout, an expanded liquor department and more than 9,000 new center-store items.

Both redesigned stores offer products in a format tailored to complement the local community.

“We are excited to share our improved shopping experience with our customers,” said Paul Gianetto, SVP, sales and merchandising. “From the newly added products to our freshly prepared food, we hope these changes make Raley’s the food destination for the Reno community.”

Raley’s e-commerce service is available as well, allowing customers to shop online and pick-up in-store. As an extension of Raley’s commitment to world class customer service, eCart customers can specify their produce/shopping preferences, which are hand-selected by a Raley’s e-commerce personal shopper.

The Raley’s on Caughlin Parkway will hold a customer appreciation weekend to celebrate the new remodel Jan. 12-13, 2019.

