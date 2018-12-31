Reasor’s Ends Record-Breaking ‘Food 2 Families’ Food Drive

From mid-November through mid-December, Reasor’s stores teamed up with local Oklahoma news station KJRH Channel 2 for the retailer’s 18th Annual Food 2 Families Food Drive, benefitting the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. Reasor’s collected more than $22,000 in donations during this year’s campaign, breaking last year’s record.

During the campaign, Reasor’s shoppers were given the opportunity to donate non-perishable food items, purchase pre-made sacks of the most needed items for $15 and make a donation at the cash register. Shoppers purchased 8,634 sacks. Additionally, a donation was made for every pound of Dietz and Watson products purchased.

This year, Dietz & Watson also donated $1000 and KJRH Channel 2 donated $500 to the Community Food Bank.

Combining monetary donations and food donations, the Food 2 Families campaign raised the equivalent of $153,326.

The recipient of the donations, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, works with a network of 450 partner programs in 24 counties of eastern Oklahoma. These programs include food pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, after school programs and senior citizen centers. Through this network, the food bank provides more than 346,000 meals each week. During fiscal year 2018, the food bank distributed more than 28.1 million pounds of food.

