Sprouts Farmers Market soon will be hiring for new stores in Florida and Nevada. One of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, Sprouts soon will finish construction on its first West Palm Beach store, located in Wellington, Florida, and a new location in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 30,000-square-foot store at 816 South State Road 7 in Wellington will open at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 20. The more than 30,000-square-foot store, located at 771 South Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas, will open at 7 am. Wednesday, March 27.

Details about the grand opening celebrations will be announced at a later date.

Each new Sprouts store will be hiring approximately 140 full- and part-time employees. Sprouts’ “Healthy Living for Less” approach to grocery shopping means potential team members should share a passion for healthy eating and the fresh, natural and organic products offered throughout the store.

A hiring fair for the Wellington, Florida, location is scheduled for 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 6-7 at Embassy Suites by Hilton West Palm Beach Center, 1601 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach, Florida. Applicants are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume and will have the opportunity to speak directly with the Sprouts hiring team about available positions.

Employment opportunities at the new Florida and Nevada stores include:

Department managers, assistant department managers and clerks (Produce, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery, Vitamins and Body Care and more)

Cashiers

Courtesy clerks

Backup receiver, administrative coordinator and scan coordinator.

Sprouts offers competitive pay, team member discounts, a fun and rewarding culture and numerous career advancement opportunities. Sprouts continues to accelerate investments in team members, including enhanced pay, benefits, leadership development and recognition. To learn more about available career opportunities and team member benefits, or to apply, visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. specializes in fresh, natural and organic products at prices that appeal to everyday grocery shoppers. Based on the belief that healthy food should be affordable, Sprouts’ welcoming environment and knowledgeable team members continue to drive its growth. Sprouts offers a complete shopping experience that includes an array of fresh produce in the heart of the store, a deli with prepared entrees and side dishes, The Butcher Shop and The Fish Market at Sprouts, an expansive vitamins and supplements department and more.

