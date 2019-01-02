Honeydrop Beverages And Evo Hemp To Launch CBD Lemonade 

Honeydrop Beverages, a producer of cold-pressed lemonades based in Brooklyn, New York, has partnered with Boulder, Colorado-based Evo Hemp to launch a line of Honeydrop Cold-Pressed CBD Lemonades.

Made with 20mg of U.S-grown CBD sourced by Evo Hemp and a teaspoon of raw U.S. honey, the new CBD lemonades contain 4g of sugar per bottle and will be offered in three flavors: Revive (matcha), Relax (lemon) and Rehab (turmeric).

The new line was crafted by Honeydrop’s SVP Mareill Kiernan, who is a certified holistic natural foods chef and health coach. The products will initially be available in Southern California and the New York Tri-State Area via distributors Los Angeles Distributing and Dora’s Natural at an MSRP of $5.99. Nationwide shipping also will be available.

“Honeydrop has done an amazing job adapting to the market and responding to consumer habits, which inevitably led to the creation of these new cold-pressed CBD lemonades,” said Richard Medina, founder of Los Angeles Distributing, who also recently joined the company as a board advisor. “CBD offerings are going to be an amazing addition to their already impressive lineup of low-sugar honey lemonades.”

“Honeydrop has taken great pride in producing a delicious, cold-pressed lemonade made with Evo Hemp CBD that is never heated, an important characteristic considering high-intensity pasteurization kills the benefits of CBD,” said Jourdan Samel, co-founder of Evo Hemp. “Our ethically sourced CBD not only supports Native American tribes and rural farmers, but also the bees that pollinate it, as our hemp has no pesticides and contains all the necessary vital nutrients bees require to thrive.”

Honeydrop Beverages’ cold-pressed raw honey lemonades contain a teaspoon of raw honey. A Paleo-certified beverage, Honeydrop’s ingredients, which include “supercharged antimicrobial Manuka honey,” are minimally processed to preserve health benefits and flavor. Honeydrop’s line of beverages can be found at retailers across the country, are packed in six-packs and have a 180-day shelf life.

Evo Hemp has established a supply chain of U.S.-grown hemp. The product line now consists of Organic Fruit & Nut Bars, Protein Bars, Shelled Hempseed, Hemp Protein, Hempseed Oil and CBD Tinctures and CBD Soft Gel Capsules.

