Kind Founder And CEO Honored By The Horatio Alger Association

The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Inc., a nonprofit, educational organization honoring the achievements of “outstanding individuals,” has selected Daniel Lubetzky, Kind Healthy Snacks’ founder and CEO, for membership in its organization.

For more than 70 years, the Horatio Alger Award has been awarded to individuals who have succeeded despite facing adversities and who have remained committed to higher education and charitable endeavors throughout their lives. Lubetzky joins 12 other business, civic and cultural leaders from across North America in receiving 2019 honors.

The son of a Holocaust survivor, Lubetzky’s parents immigrated to Mexico after the war. Lubetzky spent his early years in Mexico City and later relocated to San Antonio, Texas. When he was young, his father told him about his experiences surviving the Dachau concentration camp. Hearing these stories motivated Lubetzky to help prevent what happened to his father from happening again to others, and he subsequently dedicated his life’s work to making the world a kinder, more inclusive place.

“Daniel defines kindness,” said Matthew Rose, president, Horatio Alger Association and 2013 Horatio Alger Award recipient. “His compassion is contagious, and it’s no wonder that everything he touches connects people’s hearts and tears down the barriers between them. It is a pleasure to induct him as a lifetime member, and I look forward to collaborating with him to enhance the lives of our scholars.”

“I am inspired by the Horatio Alger Association’s investment in the next generation and honored to work alongside this dynamic group of leaders to advance its mission,” said Lubetzky.

The Horatio Alger Association aims to educate young people about the opportunities afforded to them by the free-enterprise system. The organization awards scholarships to outstanding high school students who are committed to pursuing higher education and giving back to their communities.



“Mr. Lubetzky’s commitment to making the world a more inclusive and understanding place is to be admired,” said Terrence J. Giroux, executive director, Horatio Alger Association. “Our scholars and members alike will continue to learn from his generous heart and his ability to find connectors between people. It is a privilege to induct him as a 2019 association member.”

Lubetzky and the Member Class of 2019 will be formally inducted into the association in April in Washington, D.C.



