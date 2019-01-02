Lidl Is Opening Its First Three Atlanta-Area Stores Soon

Lidl will expand its presence in the Peach State with the opening of three new stores in January and February. The new stores, which will be the company’s first in the Atlanta area, are located in Powder Springs, Snellville and Mableton and will open over the course of four weeks, starting on Jan. 16.

The Powder Springs store (2641 Powder Springs Road SW) will open on Jan. 16, the Snellville store (3821 Stone Mountain Highway) on Jan. 30, and the Mableton store (4844 Floyd Road SW ) on Feb. 13.

On grand opening day, doors will open at 8 a.m., immediately following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the first 100 customers will be presented with a gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each.

Shoppers also will be able to sample an array of Lidl’s products and receive a complimentary Lidl reusable bag while supplies last. The festivities will continue throughout the grand opening weekends with games, activities, prizes, special deals and giveaways.

The stores will be newly constructed facilities, featuring “an easy-to-shop layout with six wide aisles and plentiful natural light,” says the retailer. Shoppers at the new stores can expect to find a bakery producing fresh-baked breads and pastries made throughout the day; a wide selection of Lidl brand products, the majority of which are sourced in America; Lidl’s exclusive range of wines and award-winning beers.

All three stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week.

Lidl operates about 10,500 stores in 29 countries. It first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today operates more than 50 stores across nine east coast states.

