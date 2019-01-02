SFA ‘Trendspotters’ Pick Top 2019 Food Trends

Plant-based foods, cannabis and an ice cream “renaissance” top the list of 2019 trend predictions from the Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) Trendspotter Panel. These trends will be influenced by Millennials and Gen Z as well as the “often-overlooked” Gen X, according to SFA.

“The specialty food industry is growing rapidly, and much of this can be attributed to innovations happening in areas like sustainability, the plant-based movement, and desire for deeper regional flavors,” said Denise Purcell, head of content for SFA. “The Trendspotters are seeing major shifts in how consumers are eating. These shifts are providing us with amazing options, along with the opportunity to change how we eat and how food is created. Old favorites like ice cream are being reinvented, while at the same time we’re seeing foods and flavors from around the world increasingly adapted into our everyday meals. It’s an exciting time for specialty food, and we expect to see even more growth and innovation throughout 2019.”

The Trendspotter Panel, comprising professionals from diverse segments of the culinary world (see list at end of story), have identified the following eight trends for 2019:

1. Plant-based blossoms into a movement

The plant-based groundswell has firmly established itself in consumer eating habits. Stretching beyond vegans and vegetarians, plant-based foods now hold broad appeal to consumers who are intrigued by health benefits and have concerns about how their food is sourced.

Makers are creating new product categories and disrupting old ones with plant-based options.

The movement will become situated in the larger context of sustainability: intertwined with upcycled products, as more companies turn to root-to-stem ingredients to combat food waste—snacks made from rescued bananas or flours made with spent grains or pulp.

In addition to continuing product rollouts in snacks, and as dairy and protein alternatives, plant-based foods’ rise across the foodservice sector will be significant in 2019.

2. Palates shift to regional cuisines of Africa, South Asia and Latin America—driven by Millennials and Gen Z

Much has been said about younger generations’ unprecedented exposure to global culture and cuisine from an early age. These consumers are adventurous and seek experience in their travel and in their food, which has led to a shift in interest to authentic regional fare.

African foods and ingredients from all over the continent are gaining notice, including fonio (West); nitter kbeh (East); ras el hanout (North); and biltong (South).

Regional South Asian cuisines are emerging, and ayurvedic products—primarily whole or minimally processed foods—are on the radar.

Savory-sweet snacks in the street snack tradition will become more popular.

Expect to see new menus and packaged foods touting the regional flavors and ingredients of Mexico, Central and South America, from heritage corn tortillas to the advent of mezcal as a spirit and an ingredient.

3. Cannabis across multiple categories

2018 saw the emerging edibles segment gain a foothold in snacks and treats, as more states legalize sales of hemp-derived CBD products. Though the segment has its challenges, as cannabis is still illegal at a federal level, consumer curiosity has been piqued. Factor in that a new generation is growing up in states where cannabis is legal, and signs point to future growth of the edibles market.

New products are rapidly hitting the market, many with high-end beautiful packaging and savvy marketing. Look for more infused cooking oils, coffees, teas, chocolates, baked goods, snacks, and even beer and pasta to hit the market in the coming year.

Foodservice will continue to adopt cannabis cuisine menus and cocktails.

4. Packaging takes center stage—in the environment, and in consumer communication

Soliciting consumer trust through values conveyed on product packaging and, in some cases, the material of which it’s made, will be more visible in the coming year.

As consumers increasingly place a premium on company values, producers are making their certifications and accreditations—such as B Corp, women-certified, and animal welfare—more prominent on packaging.

Sustainable packaging will grow, especially plant-based varieties. Expect to see some made of upcycled ingredients or scraps. Research is advancing the use of tomato peels, kelp and mushrooms into sustainable alternatives, coatings and other packaging materials.

5. Cassava

A specific star of the plant-based phenomenon is cassava, also known as yuca, a starchy tuberous root native to South America. Grain- and gluten-free, the cassava root is high in carbohydrates, but its leaves are a reported good source of protein and rich in lysine.

Cassava leaves have been especially evident in packaged snacks, from cassava leaf chips to popped cassava and even a cassava leaf jerky.

While many products so far are packaged for retail, expect to see more cassava on foodservice menus as well in 2019, likely in baked goods or tortillas made with cassava flour.

6. Fermented functional beverages

Refrigerated ready to drink (RTD) functional beverages have grown 20 percent in retail sales, according to SFA’s State of the Specialty Food Industry research. Probiotic-friendly kombucha has led the charge, and more fermented functional beverages touting health, tradition and flavor are on the horizon.

Look for mushroom brews highlighting varieties like chaga, a nutrient-dense mushroom linked with antioxidants and cholesterol-lowering benefits; lion’s mane, reported to have anxiety-reducing and heart-health benefits; and cordyceps, which may help with anti-aging as well as diabetes prevention and heart health.

Drinking vinegars, which are high in probiotics, amino acids and antioxidants, also will continue to emerge.

Watch for kvas. This traditional Slavic and Baltic fermented grain beverage is commonly made from rye bread and flavored with fruits or herbs like mint.

7. Edible beauty

Noted as emerging by last year’s Trendspotter panel, collagen is a full-fledged trend in 2019, and part of a bigger move to develop products that promote skin health and appearance.

Collagen is being infused into beverages, snack bars and even wraps to help replace diminishing levels as consumers age.

Traditionally used topically, argan and almond oils are coming to market. Both oils are high in omega fatty acids and vitamin E, which can help hydrate skin, restore elasticity and reduce the visibility of wrinkles.

While marketed broadly, many of these products are targeted at the aging, and often overlooked, Gen Xers.

8. Ice cream renaissance

We all scream for ice cream, and now this traditional favorite is being rethought in function and flavor. Its reinvention started with dairy-free varieties made with coconut, almond or soy milks. Then Halo Top entered the scene with its high-protein, low-calorie product that others are emulating. Now, makers are blurring the lines between treat and healthy snack even further with some blending vegetables like cauliflower and carrots by into ice creams.

It’s not all about health—boutique creameries known for local, handcrafted and indulgent ices creams are expanding nationally.

On the flavor front, global and floral notes like black sesame and jasmine are adding new touches to the market.

Look for innovations to continue to drive the category, including advances in the non-dairy segments.

Members of the Trendspotter Panel are: Polly Adema, PhD, director and associate professor, Master of Arts in Food Studies, University of the Pacific San Francisco Campus; Melanie Zanoza Bartelme, global food analyst, Mintel, Chicago; Ken Blanchette, QA director fresh departments, Center of Excellence, FreshDirect, Bronx, New York; Jonathan Deutsch, PhD, professor, culinary arts and food science, founder and director of The Drexel Food Lab, Drexel University, Philadelphia; Kara Nielsen, VP-Trends & Marketing, CCD Helmsman, Emeryville, California; Melina Romero, manager, Trend Practice, CCD Helmsman; Stan Sagner, writer and producer, New York City; Tu David Phu, chef, Oakland, California; Kriti Sehgal, CEO, Pure Fare, Philadelphia; and Izabela Wojcik, director of house programming, James Beard Foundation, New York City.

SFA members include food artisans, importers and entrepreneurs. Established in 1952 in New York, the not-for-profit trade association has 3,800 members in the U.S. and abroad.

Keep reading: