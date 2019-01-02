Southeastern Grocers Exceeds 20 Million Meals Donation Goal

With the support of its associates and customers, Southeastern Grocers (SEG), parent company and home of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, donated nearly 22 million meals to Feeding America in 2018. This annual contribution surpasses the grocer’s original pledge of 20 million meals to the communities it serves throughout the Southeast.

Southeastern Grocers and the SEG Gives Foundation’s annual goal was exceeded through a two-week, companywide Holiday Hunger Relief Program. During the campaign from Dec. 5-15, Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores raised nearly $480,000.

SEG also donated nearly 200,000 lbs. of fresh produce and shelf-stable SE Grocers products during holiday mobile pantry events the grocer hosted with Feeding America food banks and community organizations during the month of December.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we are called to fight hunger across the communities we serve, and each year we raise the bar on this commitment,” said Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. “Thanks to our caring customers and associates, we exceeded our goal this year and donated nearly 22 million meals to Feeding America. This is a true testament to the tremendous passion our customers and associates have to fight hunger in our communities. As we look ahead to the New Year, we will continue to make a difference in our ongoing commitment to be there for our neighbors—not just during the holidays, but all year long.”

“As 2018 comes to a close, we look back on the successful year Southeastern Grocers had in surpassing their goal of donating 20 million meals to people in need,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “We are grateful for their many years of support and look forward to continuing our work together in 2019 to ensure families have access to the nutritious food they need to thrive.”

The SEG Gives Foundation says it will continue to support its partnership with Feeding America into 2019 through various initiatives that foster relationships between its stores and local food banks. This includes volunteer efforts throughout its footprint and continued contributions of food.

