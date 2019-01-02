Tuscanini Introduces Line Of ‘Gourmet’ Italian Products

Tuscanini Foods is rolling out a new line of Italian products. Tuscanini’s foods are imported from Italy.

“From the mountainous Dolomite region to the idyllic Sardinia Island, products are sourced from artisans that specialize in offering only the best quality ingredients,” the company says.

The new host of products from Tuscanini—from sparkling, cold-pressed beverages to Italian pasta—will allow consumers to prepare homemade Italian favorites.

The following Italian imports will be available on grocery shelves this year:

Balsamic vinegar packaged in corked glass bottles. (MRP $7.99/8.45 oz.)

Balsamic vinegar glaze from Modena, Italy, and made from locally grown grapes and aged in traditional wood casks. (MRP $7.99/8.5 oz.)

Bronze cut Italian pastas made from Durum Semolina in a variety of shapes: Gigli (ruffle-edged cones), Pennoni (a somewhat more substantial version of Penne), Trottole (“spinning top”), tricolor Conchiglie (seashells), and tricolor Fusilli (corkscrews). (MRP $3.99/ 6 oz.)

Pasta sauces made with tomatoes from the Parma region and available in several varieties: Traditional Pizza Sauce, Naopoletana Pasta Sauce, Classic Marinara Sauce and Zesty Marinara Sauce. (MRP $4.99/24.3 oz. jars)

Non-GMO tomato paste packaged in resealable tubes. (MRP $1.99/7.05 oz.)

Organic sparkling beverages available in Lemon and Blood Orange flavors. (MRP $6.99/4-pack of 9.3 oz. bottles)

Apple cider vinegar brewed with “the mother culture”—a mix of proteins, acids and bacteria. (MRP $5.99 / 16.9 oz.)

Distributed by Bayonne, New Jersey-based Kayco, a kosher food distributor, Tuscanini products are made with natural ingredients, nothing artificial and are certified OU kosher.

Kayco has been a family-owned business since 1948. The company’s philosophy is to elevate and improve the selection and availability of kosher products around the world. Its products are found in more than 30 countries and can be bought at independent grocers and every major supermarket chain in the U.S.

