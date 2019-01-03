Bold Retail Inc., an end-to-end e-commerce strategy and services firm, has appointed Horacio Trevino as its new chief operating officer (COO), effective immediately.

Bold works to accelerate profitable growth for brands in the CPG space, including food. In addition to expertise in direct-to-consumer selling on company websites, Bold helps brands grow their retail sales at Amazon.com, Walmart.com and others.

Bold says its “assess, build, and grow” approach combines in-depth category and competitive analysis, portfolio strategy and AI-enabled optimization.

As COO, Trevino will lead the company’s client-facing operations with the goal of making Bold “the obvious e-commerce partner for innovative, growth-oriented brands.”

Trevino most recently served as Procter & Gamble’s senior brand director for US Walmart, Walmart.com and Jet.com. In that role, he led marketing for a $9 billion business across 10 different product categories. Among other top priorities, he spearheaded P&G’s efforts to grow across Walmart’s omnichannel path-to-purchase including stores, e-commerce and online grocery pickup.

Prior to that role, Trevino held multiple leadership positions during his 20-year tenure at P&G for brands such as Pampers, Pantene, Head & Shoulders and Ariel, to name a few, while operating in global and regional capacities with responsibilities across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

“While at P&G, I hired many of the world’s top agencies and consultants to support my e-commerce projects but always had to combine multiple partners to get the job done,” said Trevino. “When the Bold Team showed me what they were doing, I knew I had to be a part of this. I’ve never seen a system that combines strategy, software, and world-class creative and execution in the way that Bold is doing it. This is what CPG needs right now.”

“We’re extremely fortunate to have a talent like Horacio joining the team so early in our history,” said Allan Peretz, Bold’s president. “The breadth of experience he brings and, more importantly, his consistent track record of success in highly competitive categories will make him an invaluable partner to our clients.”

Horacio will continue to be located in Bentonville, Arkansas, which will enable him to remain connected with Walmart and the Walmart supplier ecosystem.