Velvet Ice Cream Appoints New Key Staff Members

Utica, Ohio-based Velvet Ice Cream is welcoming new members to its marketing, production and freezer teams.

Olivia Toth has been promoted to marketing specialist. She previously worked as Velvet’s marketing assistant and customer service representative. In her new role, Toth oversees the development and implementation of marketing programs, support business development, and sales and customer retention while advancing the Velvet Brand.

Before joining Velvet Ice Cream, Toth served as the sales and marketing coordinator at Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center in north Columbus. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Bowling Green State University, and she serves as a member of both Young Leaders of Licking County and Women United via United Way of Knox County.

Ben Mitchell has joined the company to fill Toth’s previous role as marketing assistant. He will support the development of sales and marketing campaigns directed at maximizing company profits and brand awareness. He was previously a student support specialist at Cyanna Education Services and studied broadcast journalism at Ohio University. A resident of Newark, Mitchell also is working to become a member of Young Leaders of Licking County.

Kenneth Poland has been promoted to freezer manager, responsible for overseeing the entire freezer team at Velvet Ice Cream. Having been a Velvet associate for six years, Poland has served on both the company’s production and freezer teams. Poland studied at Muskingum University and has worked as an assistant wrestling coach at Utica High School.

Bringing 36 years of experience in the ice cream and food industries, William Graves has joined Velvet Ice Cream as production manager. He most recently held the same position at Heritage Ridge Creamery in Middlebury, Indiana. He now lives in New Albany with his wife, Martha.

2019 marks 105 years of business for Velvet Ice Cream. Founded in 1914 by Joseph Dager, four generations of Dagers have since run the company. Still family-owned and operated, Velvet produces and distributes more than five million gallons of ice cream every year from its headquarters on the grounds of Ye Olde Mill.