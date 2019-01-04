Armaly Sponge Co. Buys Natural Sponge Distributor Acme Sponge Co.

Armaly Sponge Co., home to the Brillo brand and Armaly ProPlus brand, has acquired Acme Sponge Co.

Acme, located in Tarpon Springs, Florida, is the No. 1 distributor of natural sponges globally and in the U.S, says Armaly, and traces its roots back four generations to sea sponge merchants and divers in Greece.

In addition to natural sponges, Acme offers a wide variety of products, including synthetic sponges, natural loofahs and loofah products, bath and body brushes, and assorted cleaning products and accessories.

The acquisition will increase Armaly’s market share in the natural sponge segment and provide new distribution opportunities and logistical efficiencies with retailers, the company says. This transaction also provides an additional global growth platform for other Armaly branded products.

“We are excited to combine our unique assets and expertise with that of Armaly Sponge Company to create an even stronger company with the same family values upon which both companies were founded and have thrived,” said Jim Cantonis, Acme president.

“It’s an exciting time at Armaly Brands as we continue to grow our portfolio of brands and products,” said John Armaly, president of Armaly. “The acquisition of Acme Sponge Company provides a combined legacy of over 180 years in the natural sponge business and aligns with our growth strategy of becoming No. 1 in all segments of our business through providing the consumer with innovative quality products and a great value, all while maintaining our family culture and values. Acme Sponge Company is the perfect fit for us today and we look forward to continuing the successful growth with future product innovation.”

Headquartered in Walled Lake, Michigan, Armaly has been family-owned and -operated for 110 years.