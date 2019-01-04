Leading Hemp-Extract Formulator Hires David Gumner As CMO

Boulder, Colorado-based cannabinoid company Boulder Botanical & Bioscience Laboratory (BBB Labs) has hired David Gumner as chief marketing officer (CMO), a new executive position for the company.

As CMO, Gumner is responsible for building foundational marketing capabilities throughout the company and its growing array of hemp-derived products for the health-and-wellness sector. As a specialist in marketing consumer packaged goods (CPG), he brings more than 30 years of experience creating, building and re-staging powerful, iconic brands for companies and products in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

“David’s proven ability to build profitable, nationally recognized brands through research and data-driven analysis is exactly the skill set we need to position Boulder Botanical & Bioscience Laboratory for our next level of growth,” said Robert Di Marco, CEO and chairman of BBB Labs. “With the market for CBD products expanding exponentially, Mr. Gumner is uniquely qualified to establish our brands with wellness-minded consumers across America and beyond.”

Gumner specializes in strategic marketing and positioning for brands transitioning from niche markets to the mainstream consumer marketplace.

Prior to joining BBB Labs, Gumner served in marketing leadership roles at Procter & Gamble, Nature’s Way Products, Next Proteins, Metabolife, Whole Foods Market and Kraft Foods. He also provided consulting services for emerging and growing companies in the health-and-wellness industry, including natural foods, nutrition bars, energy beverages, nutritional supplements, CBD products and natural beauty care.

“Considering the federally approved push to boost hemp production in America, I relish this opportunity to join a stand-up company such as BBB Labs, which has set the standard for domestic hemp product manufacturing,” Gumner said. “The fact BBB Labs has staked its reputation to good manufacturing practices for its hemp-based products is huge. It’s time for the hemp industry to leave behind its ‘Wild West’ beginnings and join the mainstream.”