Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits has appointed John Acott to the position of VP, General Market of Southern Glazer’s Illinois.

Acott will oversee sales for the Chicagoland Wine and Spirits General Market, reporting directly to Mike Housey, Southern Glazer’s VP and president of sales for Illinois.

Acott spent the last five years as Southern Glazer’s VP and general manager of Minnesota.

Scott Westerman, EVP and general manager of the company’s North Central Sub Region, will assume Acott’s responsibilities in the interim, until the position is filled.

Prior to working for Southern Glazer’s Minnesota, Acott held the position of VP of Retail Wine for 11 years in Illinois, where he led and managed five sales divisions, developing strong supplier and retailer relationships with the company’s largest wine partners.

“We are thrilled to welcome John back to Illinois,” said Mike McLaughlin, Central Region president, Southern Glazer’s. “John is a proven leader, which he has demonstrated over his 16-year tenure with the company. Under his leadership, I am confident that the general market within Illinois will continue to thrive, meeting its sales objectives and delivering the very best for our suppliers and customers.”

With headquarters in Miami, Florida, and Dallas, Texas, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and is a multi-generational, family-owned company.