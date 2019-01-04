Stop & Shop of Quincy, Massachusetts, will acquire King Kullen Grocery Co. Inc. The agreement includes King Kullen’s 32 supermarkets, five Wild by Nature stores and the use of the corporate office located in Bethpage, New York.

“King Kullen is a well-respected grocery chain in the Long Island market that has an 88-year tradition of excellent customer service,” said Mark McGowan, president of Stop & Shop. “We look forward to bringing our quality, selection and value to more communities in Nassau and Suffolk Counties.”

“In 1930, Michael J. Cullen opened the first King Kullen and ushered in the era of the great American supermarket,” said Brian Cullen, co-president. “As a family-owned and -operated business, we are very proud of our heritage and extremely grateful to all of our associates and customers for their support over the years. We are confident the Stop & Shop brand will carry on our legacy of service in the region.”

The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ahold Delhaize announced the acquisition by Stop & Shop, it’s largest brand in the U.S. The acquisition is part of the brand’s continued expansion on Long Island, New York.

“This transaction underscores our commitment to further strengthen the positions of our great local brands in the U.S., both through organic growth and fill-in acquisitions,” said Ahold Delhaize CEO Frans Muller.

Ahold Delhaize, headquartered in the Netherlands, is a food retail group. Its family of local brands serves more than 50 million customers each week in Europe, the U.S. and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 370,000 associates in more than 6,700 grocery and specialty stores.

The Stop & Shop employs more than 61,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.