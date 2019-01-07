Cattlemen’s Beef Board Welcomes 35 New Members

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue in late December announced the appointment of 35 members to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board. Producers and importers newly appointed to serve 3-year terms are:
Mary Jo Rideout, Red Rock, Arizona
Hugh Sanburg, Eckert, Colorado
Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton, Iowa
David C. Bruene, Kelley, Iowa
Randall W. Debler, Alma, Kansas
DJ Edwards, Hamilton, Kansas
Amelia Kent, Slaughter, Louisiana
Ken Blight, Albion, Michigan
Penny Zimmerman, Foley, Minnesota
Larry Jefcoat, SoSo, Mississippi
David B. Hutsell, Hartville, Missouri
Bree A. DeNaeyer, Seneca, Nebraska
David W. Hamilton, Thedford, Nebraska
Robert Crabb Jr., Siler City, North Carolina
Bill King, Moriarty, New Mexico
Angie Meyer, Okarche, Oklahoma
Vaughn Thorstenson, South Dakota
Eric Sumption, Frederick, South Dakota
Kristina Oldfield McKee, Lebanon, Tennessee
Ernie A. Morales, Devine, Texas
Bilynn Johnson, Happy, Texas
Charlie Price, Oakwood, Texas
Don Smith, Sulphur Springs, Texas
Wallace Schulthess, Woodruff, Utah
Bob Mitchell, Wauzeka, Wisconsin
Terry Quam, Lodi, Wisconsin
Irvin J. Petsch, Wyoming
Jack Parent, Swanton, Vermont, Northeast Unit
C.W. Senn Jr., York, South Carolina, Southeast Unit
Rocky Pinheiro, Glenn, California, Southwest Unit
Melvin Medeiros, Laton, California, Southwest Unit
Ruby L. Uhart, Wells, Nevada, Southwest Unit
Steven Hobbs, Larkspur, Colorado, Importer
Nicholas Brander, Wilmette, Illinois, Importer
Fred A. Sorbello, Mullica Hill, New Jersey, Importer
The board is authorized by the Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985 and has 99 members, all of whom are beef producers or importers of cattle, beef or beef products.
Since 1966, Congress has authorized the establishment of 22 industry-funded research and promotion boards. They empower farmers and ranchers to leverage their own resources to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities.
