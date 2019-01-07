Cattlemen’s Beef Board Welcomes 35 New Members

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue in late December announced the appointment of 35 members to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board. Producers and importers newly appointed to serve 3-year terms are:

Mary Jo Rideout, Red Rock, Arizona

Hugh Sanburg, Eckert, Colorado

Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton, Iowa

David C. Bruene, Kelley, Iowa

Randall W. Debler, Alma, Kansas

DJ Edwards, Hamilton, Kansas

Amelia Kent, Slaughter, Louisiana

Ken Blight, Albion, Michigan

Penny Zimmerman, Foley, Minnesota

Larry Jefcoat, SoSo, Mississippi

David B. Hutsell, Hartville, Missouri

Bree A. DeNaeyer, Seneca, Nebraska

David W. Hamilton, Thedford, Nebraska

Robert Crabb Jr., Siler City, North Carolina

Bill King, Moriarty, New Mexico

Angie Meyer, Okarche, Oklahoma

Vaughn Thorstenson, South Dakota

Eric Sumption, Frederick, South Dakota

Kristina Oldfield McKee, Lebanon, Tennessee

Ernie A. Morales, Devine, Texas

Bilynn Johnson, Happy, Texas

Charlie Price, Oakwood, Texas

Don Smith, Sulphur Springs, Texas

Wallace Schulthess, Woodruff, Utah

Bob Mitchell, Wauzeka, Wisconsin

Terry Quam, Lodi, Wisconsin

Irvin J. Petsch, Wyoming

Jack Parent, Swanton, Vermont, Northeast Unit

C.W. Senn Jr., York, South Carolina, Southeast Unit

Rocky Pinheiro, Glenn, California, Southwest Unit

Melvin Medeiros, Laton, California, Southwest Unit

Ruby L. Uhart, Wells, Nevada, Southwest Unit

Steven Hobbs, Larkspur, Colorado, Importer

Nicholas Brander, Wilmette, Illinois, Importer

Fred A. Sorbello, Mullica Hill, New Jersey, Importer

The board is authorized by the Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985 and has 99 members, all of whom are beef producers or importers of cattle, beef or beef products.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the establishment of 22 industry-funded research and promotion boards. They empower farmers and ranchers to leverage their own resources to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities.