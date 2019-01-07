Saints Quarterback Drew Brees To Close 2019 WAFC Convention

New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees will be the Tuesday morning keynote speaker at the 98th Annual “Advancing the Food Industry Through Education and Leadership” Western Association of Food Chains (WAFC) Convention to be held May 4-8, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Springs in Palm Desert, California.

Brees has had a banner year in 2018, finishing with the highest single-season completion percentage in NFL history and passing Peyton Manning’s record for the most passing yards ever. In Brees’ five years with the San Diego Chargers and eleven years with the New Orleans Saints, he has been elected to 11 Pro Bowls while being named 2004 Comeback Player of the Year, 2006 All-Pro Team, 2006 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, 2008 and 2011 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and Super Bowl XLIV Champion and MVP in 2009.

As much pride as Brees takes in his on-field performance, he takes even more pride in his community service endeavors, says WAFC. He and his wife, Brittany, established the Brees Dream Foundation in 2003 and since then have contributed more than $33M to help improve the quality of life for cancer patients and provide care, education and opportunities for children and families in need. Brees also has participated in five USO trips visiting Kuwait, Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, Turkey, Djibouti, Dubai, Okinawa and Guantanamo Bay.

“We are so excited to have the ‘best’ closer in football closing the ‘best’ grocery industry convention. The WAFC could not have a better representation of leadership, philanthropy, family values and hard work than Drew Brees,” said Dennis McIntyre, WAFC president and chairman and Stater Bros. Markets EVP of marketing.

Established in 1921, the WAFC is focused on providing educational opportunities for food industry associates.