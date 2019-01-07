NAMI Sponsoring Free Education Sessions At 2019 IPPE

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) is sponsoring free education programs at this year’s International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), scheduled to take place Feb. 12-14 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

The “How to Prepare for the Blockchain Revolution” session, scheduled for 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12, will examine the meat industry’s readiness for the proliferation of blockchain technology and the practical applications of its use in the meat supply chain. Attendees will learn about supply chain visibility process flows and will discuss early findings from blockchain pilot programs. Speakers include Geri Kelley, director, IT application, food safety and quality assurance, Tyson Foods Inc.; and Kevin Otto, senior director, industry development, foodservice, GS1 US.

NAMI will host the “Functional Ingredients in Meat and Poultry Processing” education session on Thursday, Feb. 14, from 8 to 10 a.m. The two-hour workshop will highlight existing functional ingredients that can be used in meat and poultry processing to improve product quality, palatability, shelf life and safety. The session also will underscore clean label and meat product formulation trends. Featured speakers include Amanda King, technical manager, Kemin Food Technologies; Klaus Kreuzner, director of sales and marketing, WTI Inc.; Benjy Mikel, director of business development and technical services, John R. White Co.; Brian Smith, director, business development – food ingredients, Hawkins Inc.; and Rodrigo Tarte, assistant professor, Iowa State University.

The “International Trade Issues and Impacts on U.S. Agriculture” workshop will review the current state of international trade and how trade policies are affecting the meat industry—from grain and feed to live animals and their products. The session, which will take place from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14, will cover the impact of the trade environment on business growth and opportunity to better inform attendees’ approach to strategic planning and risk management in the year ahead. Peter Rohde, senior member, Informa’s Agribusiness Intelligence – IEG Vantage Client Advisor; and David Williams, VP, Informa Economics IEG, will lead the session.

Meanwhile, the “Succession Planning in Family Business” session will share insights to help participants determine who is fit to lead a family business in the next generation and will describe instances when families should consider exploring options to sell their company or invest in outside management. The session also will provide opportunities for interaction and discussion to facilitate the sharing of best practices and ideas. Dave Miniat, CEO and chairman of the Board, Ed Miniat LLC; Larry Odom, past chairman and former CEO, Odom’s Tennessee Pride Sausage; Kelly Green, president, Birko Corp.; Brad Clemens, SVP, Clemens Food Group; and Drew Mendoza, managing principal, The Family Business Consulting Group, will speak during the session, which will take place Tuesday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

For more information about these education sessions and to register to attend IPPE, visit ippexpo.org.