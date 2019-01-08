Three Stater Bros. Stores Celebrating Grand Reopenings On Jan. 9

Stater Bros. Markets stores located at 11815 Artesia Boulevard in Artesia, 28988 Greenspot Road in Highland and 25904 Newport Road in Menifee, California, will celebrate their grand reopenings on Jan. 9.

Stater Bros. says these reopenings reflect its “commitment to enhancing shopping experiences through interior upgrades and expanded offerings to meet the needs of our customers.”

Added features at all three stores include FujiSan sushi, energy efficient LED lighting and new wood laminate flooring. Shoppers at the Highland store also will find a fresh cut fruit station and an expanded selection of wine and beer following the reopening.

To celebrate the refreshed stores and to honor Stater Bros. tradition of giving back to the communities it serves, Stater Bros. Charities will present donations totaling $7,500 to nonprofit organizations in the communities of Artesia, Highland and Menifee.

“Stater Bros. has always believed in not just doing business in the community, but being part of the community. Providing a pleasant shopping experience, taking good care of our customers and supporting the communities we serve remains at the core of our business,” said Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden.

The Artesia Stater Bros. location will continue to operate from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., Monday through Sunday, and the Menifee and Highland locations will continue to operate from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

Details of each grand reopening are listed below:

Artesia Store

Store Address: 11815 Artesia Boulevard, Artesia 90701

Check presentation date/time: Jan. 9 at 9 a.m.

Donation recipient: Friends of the Artesia Library—$2,500

Highland Store

Store Address: 28988 Greenspot Road, Highland 92346

Check presentation date/time: Jan. 9 at 9 a.m.

Donation recipient: Highland YMCA—$2,500

Menifee Store

Store Address: 25904 Newport Road, Menifee 92584

Check presentation date/time: Jan. 9 at 9 a.m.

Donation recipient: Menifee Valley Community Cupboard—$2,500