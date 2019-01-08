Whole Foods Opens In Chappaqua, New York

Whole Foods Market recently opened a new 40,000-s.f. store in Chappaqua, New York, located at 480 N Bedford Road.

“We feel privileged to be part of this significant moment for this great community,” said Alex Saa, store team leader and a Hudson Valley resident. “Whole Foods Market is proud to be able to offer the highest quality grocery and convenient dining options to our neighbors from New Castle and beyond in a store that we’ve designed uniquely for them. We look forward to welcoming our customers and serving as Chappaqua’s community grocery market.”

The stores offers a selection of locally sourced options, grab-and-go prepared foods and natural and organic grocery items. Each item sold in the store meets Whole Foods’ standards and is free of artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, preservatives and hydrogenated fats.

The store’s features include:

Shoppers in Chappaqua can experience Pizza Parlor, a 37-seat, fast-casual eatery and beverage venue in-store offering a selection of beer from local breweries and wines by the glass, as well as fresh pizza from a wood-burning oven, a menu of antipasti, hearth-roasted main and side dishes and small plates.

Whole Foods Market Chappaqua employs approximately 230 full- and part-time team members. Whole Foods Market has three additional Westchester area stores in Yonkers, White Plains and Portchester.