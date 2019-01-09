Broomfield, Colorado-based Baileys is introducing a new line of coffee creamers with a reinvented recipe.

The new, non-alcoholic creamers are available in three flavors–Original Irish Cream, Vanilla Cream and Mocha Mudslide. The reimagined recipe provides the addition of more real dairy cream and the genuine Baileys Original Irish Cream flavor.

The Baileys line of coffee creamers are being re-introduced as part of the Baileys licensing agreement with Danone North America and Diageo. Danone North America has streamlined the Baileys product line, refreshed the packaging and expanded distribution.

“We are so excited to re-introduce the Baileys line of delicious and indulgent coffee creamers,” said Mac Krause, brand manager for Baileys creamers at Danone North America. “We asked for feedback from consumers and worked closely with our product innovation team to craft a rich and creamy coffee experience with the new recipe. We have focused on optimizing taste and texture, and we hope Baileys fans–and new fans–enjoy a splash of Baileys coffee creamer in their next cup of coffee.”

The new line of Baileys coffee creamers are now available at grocery stores nationwide, with a suggested retail price of $3.99.