Smart & Final Exec Is USC Marshall FIEP’s 2019 Executive-In-Residence

The USC Marshall School of Business Food Industry Executive Program (FIEP) has named Scott Drew, EVP of Smart & Final, as executive-in-residence for FIEP 2019. Each year, USC Marshall designates an executive-in-residence from nominees “with exceptional leadership experience who will bring a valuable perspective and deep commitment to the food-industry-program attendees seeking professional development and inspiration,” the organizations says.

“Each year we consider executives who are passionate about education and work as partners with the teams at USC and the WAFC to find a way for every employee to have a chance at getting an education,” said Cynthia McCloud, director food industry programs at USC. “Scott Drew is one of the true servant leaders in our industry whose passion for lifelong learning is exceeded only by his determination to help others grow.”

Drew is a seasoned executive with more than 40 years of broad retail management experience. He began his career in the grocery industry in 1977 as a courtesy clerk and held various positions such as: department manager, assistant manager, store manager, district manager, VP and SVP. Drew began his current role as EVP of operations for Smart & Final in 2015 and is responsible for store operations, real estate, construction, loss prevention and Mexico operations.

“I am humbled and grateful to serve as executive-in-residence this year,” said Drew. “Education is the foundation upon which we build our industry’s future. Programs like the FIEP are an integral part of our growth and continued success.”

Drew serves on the board of several charities, including the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation, the Western Association of Food Chains, City of Hope Food Industries Circle, and Olive Crest. His hobbies include spending time outdoors with his family, golf, and sports. He and his wife Kelly and their three children reside in Orange County, California.

FIEP’s spring session will be held March 11-14, 2018 in Los Angeles. The fall session will be held Sept. 16-19, 2019.