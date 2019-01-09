Wegmans Begins Hiring And Training For First North Carolina Store

Hiring and training are now underway for full-time positions at Wegmans Food Markets’ new Raleigh, North Carolina, store, set to open this fall. The store will employ approximately 475 people in full- and part-time positions.

Wegmans Raleigh, a 104,000-s.f. supermarket, will be part of Midtown East Shopping Center on Wake Forest Road near Interstate 440. The new store will include The Burger Bar, a family-friendly, casual restaurant counter that serves burgers, salads, sandwiches, kids meals, soup, sides, and beer and wine by the glass.

Available full-time positions at the new store include everything from customer service and entry-level management positions, to culinary roles such as chefs and line cooks.

“Wegmans is recognized as one of the country’s best places to work year after year because we offer flexible scheduling, competitive pay, industry-leading benefits, and a family-like environment with many different career opportunities all under one roof,” said Store Manager Hallie Johnston. “We’re committed to hiring good people who are passionate about food and ready to learn and grow with us.”

Wegmans has more than 48,000 employees chainwide. Approximately 7,400 of its employees—15.4 percent of its workforce—have been with the company for more than 15 years.

“Soon after being hired, new employees begin training to learn the skills, service, and product knowledge that sets our stores apart,” said Johnston, who began working for the family-owned company 25 years ago as a part-time cashier. “Part of what makes working at Wegmans so special is the longevity of our employees and the fact that we promote from within.”

Full-time job applicants are invited to apply online at jobs.wegmans.com/raleigh. Wegmans plans to begin scheduling interviews at its Raleigh employment office in February. Hiring for part-time positions will begin at a later date.

Wegmans has announced plans to open four additional North Carolina stores in the future, in Chapel Hill, Wake Forest and two sites in Cary.