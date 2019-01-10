Krasdale Foods Promotes Silver To President

Krasdale Foods, a 110-year-old, privately owned company in White Plains, New York, has elevated Steve Silver to the role of president as part of the company’s succession plan.

Silver has been with Krasdale for 37 years and, in addition to his new role, will continue to serve as COO and as a member of the board of directors. Over the years, he has played a major role in expanding the company into the largest grocery distributor in New York City.

“Steve is such an important part of our company’s success,” said Charles Krasne who will continue on in his role as CEO and chairman of the board of the company. “He is deeply involved in all aspects of the business and has earned the respect of our employees, customers and partners. I know he is eager to continue to drive future growth for the company.”

Krasdale provides services to supermarket operators, including grocery distribution, merchandising and marketing and has grown from a New York-centric brand to a multi-state grocery servicer and supplier, providing personalized counseling and business and marketing support to entrepreneurs.

“I look forward to leading and working alongside our highly experienced executive management team whose decades of industry experience will continue to build on the values and vision of the Krasne family,” Silver said. “Our executive management team has the vision, leadership and business acumen to ensure that Krasdale continues to give independent store owners all the tools they need to succeed.”

“Together with Steve, the executive management team and the entire Krasne family, we will continue to carry out our mission of empowering independent food retailers,” said Thatcher Krasne, a third-generation owner and member of the board of directors who serves as president and CEO of Alpha 1 Marketing, the company’s merchandising and marketing arm.

With headquarters in White Plains, New York, and a distribution center in the Bronx, Krasdale services more than 300 independent supermarkets, many of them operating under the C-Town and Bravo banners in the Northeast and Florida, along with hundreds of smaller markets that are located in the New York area. A fully integrated grocery servicer and supplier, the company is comprised of several affiliated companies including Alpha 1 Marketing, Beta II Marketing, Consolidated Supermarket Supply and KoolTemp Foods.

Krasdale has store banners that include C-Town, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart.