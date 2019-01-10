Topco Associates Hires Two New VPs

Topco Associates has made two executive hires. David Negron has joined the company as VP of meat, seafood, deli & bakery, and Clint Johnson has joined as VP of center store operations.

In his new role, Negron will take the lead in driving Topco’s strategic business objectives across product development, category management, replenishment and analytics. A senior-level leader in merchandising, marketing and operations, Negron brings with him extensive top-level meat industry experience, having held key positions at Jewel Osco, Strack & Van Til and, most recently, Save a Lot.

“David is a strong collaborator with the ability to forge alliances across all levels of the industry. His unique skill set, strong capabilities and industry expertise will be an invaluable asset to the organization,” said Randy Skoda, Topco president and CEO.

In the newly created role of VP, center store operations, Johnson will be responsible for managing and delivering category operational excellence across Topco’s supply chain, pricing, sourcing analytics and member services departments.

“Clint will serve a critical role in helping the organization exceed industry benchmarks and provide a consistent, reliable service experience to Topco’s members,” said Skoda.

Johnson is a leader in retail, supply chain and innovation, says Topco. Previously, Johnson served as managing director of the University of Arkansas Walton College of Business McMillon Innovation Studio, founded by Walmart CEO Doug and his wife Shelley McMillon, which connects tomorrow’s leaders with the technology sector to accelerate the growth of start-up companies. There, Johnson led a membership of some of supply chain companies, including Walmart, Tyson, P&G and others, to further the connection to and dissemination of academic research and the development of next-generation supply chain capabilities.

Johnson also held positions of increasing responsibility with Walmart, where he was the director of U.S. fresh replenishment as well as senior director of supply chain, multi-channel, and merchandising innovation. He also has held Sales and Supply Chain roles at CPG manufacturers in various consumer segments.