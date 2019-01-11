Roche Bros. Upgrading POS Technology Across Its Store Base

Massachusetts-based grocer Roche Bros. is deploying Toshiba’s retail point-of-sale (POS) technology as a means to offer shoppers faster, more seamless transactions, according to the companies.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions’ TCx 300 POS system and accompanying TCx displays are first being deployed in seven of Roche Bros.’ 20 stores in Massachusetts; 200 additional lanes will be installed in the grocer’s other 13 stores by March.

Wellesley, Massachusetts-based Roche Bros. operates stores under the Roche Bros., Sudbury Farms and Brothers Marketplace banners.

According to the companies, the intuitive and responsive touchscreen functionality of the Toshiba products will enhance store staff’s ability to provide a more satisfied shopping experience for customers.

Roche Bros. Chief Information Officer (CIO) John Lauderbach, said, “Our adoption of the company’s premium point-of-sale technology has already proven successful by enabling faster, more frictionless transactions for both our associates and customers.”

“Toshiba is pleased to be chosen to help improve the in-store experience for Roche Bros. associates and their shoppers,” added Bill Campbell, VP, head of Americas for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. “We look forward to closely collaborating with Roche Bros. while driving even greater measurable customer satisfaction across the grocer’s entire chain of stores.”

Roche Bros. is a family business employing more than 4,800 associates in its 20 stores that in addition to traditional grocery departments offers full-service catering and home delivery. Second-generation owners Rick and Ed Roche are at the helm of the company.