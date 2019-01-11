The Spinx Co., a Greenville, South Carolina-based fuel and convenience retail company with more than 80 locations and 45 car washes statewide, celebrated the opening of its newest store in Greenville with a ribbon cutting on Jan. 10.

Located at 619 Rutherford Street on the corner of Rutherford and Shaw Streets, the new store will serve as a marquee entry point of the “Poinsett District,” a corridor along Poinsett Highway that the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority is focused on revitalizing.

At more than 6,600 s.f., this is the largest Spinx store to date and features its new interior layout and décor, which the company says is “representative of (its) local, Southern roots.”

The store offers around-the-clock service with a full-service kitchen, eight multi-product fuel dispenser pumps and a walk-in beer cave featuring local craft as well as national brand beers.

The site also has a 72-ft. tunnel car wash with free vacuums as part of its statewide car wash club.

“I’m so excited about opening a store at this location, the very spot where I operated one of my first gas stations,” said Stewart Spinks, Spinx founder and chairman of the board. “We look forward to bringing our legendary fried chicken, convenient on-the-go food and beverage options, tunnel car wash and friendly service to our customers heading in and out of Downtown Greenville.”

The store will offer fried chicken, breakfast biscuits and chicken sandwiches served fresh all day. Also at this location, Spinx is serving made-to-order milkshakes, smoothies and soft serve ice cream in addition to its fountain drinks, lemonade, iced tea, slushies and the popular “chewy ice.” Hot beverages, including fresh coffee and Nitro Cold Brew, also will be available for purchase.