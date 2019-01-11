Target Leadership Changes Include New Food & Beverage President

Target Corp. announced this week that Cathy Smith, its chief financial officer, will be retiring from the company. Smith will continue in her role as CFO until her successor is named, and then move to an advisory role until May 2020 to ensure a smooth transition.

“On behalf of our board of directors and Target’s entire team, I want to thank Cathy for her leadership and valuable contributions since joining the company in 2015. Cathy’s deep expertise and leadership helped usher in strategic change for Target and positioned us for sustainable, long-term growth,” said Brian Cornell, Target’s chairman and CEO. “I appreciate the role Cathy will continue to play as we identify a successor and manage a seamless transition.”

“I’m proud of the team’s accomplishments and all the progress we’ve made. I am excited about what is in store for Target and myself as I plan for retirement, including freeing up more time for my family,” said Smith. “As we look ahead to 2019, Target is in a position of strength and poised to continue building on its momentum.”

Target is making a series of additional changes to its leadership team, effective immediately.

Stephanie Lundquist, who has served as Target’s chief HR officer since 2016, has been named president of food and beverage. In a new role for the company, Lundquist will oversee the full spectrum of all merchandising and operations for food and beverage, including strategy development and implementation. She and the newly integrated team will focus on accelerating progress, strengthening cross-functional alignment and driving operational excellence throughout the enterprise. Lundquist joined Target in 2005 and brings enterprise leadership and operations experience to her role. She will remain a direct report to CEO Brian Cornell and a member of the company’s leadership team.

Melissa Kremer, SVP HR, has been promoted to Target’s chief HR officer, taking on leadership of the enterprise-wide human resources strategy for Target’s 350,000 team members globally.

Katie Boylan, SVP, communications, has been named chief communications officer, with oversight of internal communication, corporate and brand communication, public affairs and crisis and issues management.

Mike McNamara, Target’s CIO, will now lead the enterprise data analytics and business intelligence team, in addition to his leadership of Target’s technology services.

Chief Marketing Officer Rick Gomez has been named chief marketing and digital officer and will now lead Target’s digital team, focusing on its role in personalization, loyalty and the overall shopping experience.