Just in time for National Soup Month, Walmart is introducing 13 new ready-to-eat Marketside soups in stores nationwide. These grab-and-go solutions can be prepared by microwaving or reheating on the stovetop.

The soups are one of a few new additions Walmart has recently made to its meal solutions lineup, including Pioneer Woman meal kits and pizzas, available in the Walmart deli.

The soups “compare to popular fast casual restaurant offerings,” says Walmart, and come in 16- and 32-oz. sizes. They range in price from $2.87 to $4.97 and include: