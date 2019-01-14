Albertsons’ Third Quarter Report Highlights Identical Sales Increase

Albertsons Cos. Inc. has released its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2018, which ended Dec. 1, 2018.

Highlights of the report include:

Identical sales increased 1.9 percent

Adjusted EBITDA increased more than 50 percent

E-commerce sales growth of 73 percent

Own brands sales penetration increased to an all-time high of 25.2 percent

Completed refinancing and $1 billion paydown of its term loan facility

Fiscal 2018 Adjusted EBITDA updated to be in the range of $2.65 billion to $2.7 billion

“We continue to gain traction in our efforts to deliver a seamless shopping experience for our customers in both the four-wall and no-wall environment,” said Jim Donald, Albertsons Cos.’ president and CEO. “The third quarter marked our strongest identical sales increase since the first quarter of fiscal 2016. Identical sales grew for the fourth consecutive quarter, and Adjusted EBITDA grew over 50 percent compared to the same quarter last year, as the business has rebounded from fiscal 2017.”

Sales and other revenue increased 1.8 percent to $13.8 billion during the 12 weeks ended Dec. 1, 2018, compared to $13.6 billion during the 12 weeks ended December 2, 2017. The increase was driven by the company’s 1.9 percent increase in identical sales and higher fuel sales of $91.7 million, partially offset by a reduction in sales related to the stores closed in the first three quarters of fiscal 2018.

Gross profit margin increased to 27.8 percent during the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to 26.7 percent during the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Excluding the impact of fuel, gross profit margin increased 140 basis points. The increase was primarily attributable to improved shrink expense as a percentage of sales, lower advertising costs, improved penetration in own brands and the realization of the company’s cost reduction initiatives, says Albertsons.

Net income was $45.6 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to net income of $218.1 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA was $649.7 million, or 4.7 percent of sales, during the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to $429.0 million, or 3.2 percent of sales, during the third quarter of fiscal 2017. The 51.4 percent increase in Adjusted EBITDA primarily reflects the company’s identical sales performance, increased gross profit and the company’s cost reduction initiatives.

Year-to-date

Sales and other revenue increased 1.4 percent to $46.5 billion during the first 40 weeks of fiscal 2018 compared to $45.9 billion during the first 40 weeks of fiscal 2017. The increase in sales was primarily driven by Albertsons’ 0.9 percent increase in identical sales and an increase in fuel sales of $386.1 million, partially offset by a reduction in sales related to the stores closed in the first three quarters of fiscal 2018.

Gross profit margin increased to 27.6 percent during the first 40 weeks of fiscal 2018 compared to 27 percent during the first 40 weeks of fiscal 2017. Excluding the impact of fuel, gross profit margin increased 80 basis points.

Outlook

Albertsons says it continues to be pleased with its financial performance to date in fiscal 2018 “given the elevated level of integration activities and continued investment in the expansion of the Company’s digital and eCommerce customer offerings during the first three quarters of fiscal 2018.”

However, the company says its third-quarter results were impacted by the industry-wide recall on romaine lettuce, the fires in California and the recent earthquake in Alaska. Also, given the company’s recent sale and leaseback of five distribution centers, and two earlier this year, fiscal 2018 results are now expected to be impacted by approximately $17 million in incremental rent expense.

Collectively, Albertsons believes these items will negatively impact its fiscal 2018 Adjusted EBITDA margin by approximately 10 basis points. Consequently, the company has updated its full fiscal 2018 identical sales guidance to be in the range of 0.8 percent to 1 percent and its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to be in the range of $2.65 billion to $2.7 billion (reconciled to operating income in the table below). In addition, the company expects the following results for the full year in fiscal 2018: