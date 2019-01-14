Scottsdale, Arizona-based Allegiance Retail Services LLC has selected Clear Demand‘s third generation Intelligent Price Management Solution to identify pricing opportunities for the independent retailers it supports, and drive improvements in their pricing strategy. This is part of Allegiance’s overall strategy to ensure that its retailers have best-in-class solutions.

With Clear Demand, Allegiance is leveraging the industry’s leading lifecycle pricing solution for optimizing price while complying with business protocols and best practices. The solution delivers more value through more accurate forecasts and delivers more value faster because it is easier to adopt. The user interface makes rules management much easier and offers better transparency into the factors that drive pricing recommendations.

“Clear Demand gives us the ability to be more responsive to shifting consumer demand, as well to forecast and price at a more localized level,” said John Derderian, president of Allegiance.

Clear Demand CEO Jim Sills added, “We are thrilled to have contracted with Allegiance to deliver enhanced pricing capabilities to its independent retailers. Allegiance is a well-respected retail services cooperative with a reputation for creating and building vendor relationships that drive value for its retailers.”

Retailers can make the transition to Clear Demand in just weeks using their existing data feeds.