Eat Smart Branded Products Now Made With 100% ‘Clean’ Ingredients

Landec Corp.’s entire portfolio of Eat Smart branded products now contains only 100 percent clean ingredients, including all salad dressings, toppings, sauces and dips.

With the completion of this Eat Smart initiative, all products in the Landec Natural Foods (LNF) branded portfolio contain only 100 percent clean ingredients, including Eat Smart fresh packaged vegetables and salads, O Olive Oil and Vinegar products, Now Planting pure-plant meal solutions, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado products.

This announcement comes on the heels of Landec’s recent acquisition of Yucatan Foods, a producer of guacamole and avocado products, and is a “critical milestone in the transformation of Landec Natural Foods from a packaged, fresh vegetable business to a branded, natural foods business focused on plant-based foods with 100 percent clean ingredients,” the company says.

Landec defines products made with clean ingredients as those with no artificial dyes, flavors, preservatives, sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup.

“People deserve to buy fresh foods without worrying about whether or not the ingredients are all natural. Consumers can now purchase products within the LNF brand portfolio without needing to study the label. They can trust that our branded products contain only 100 percent clean ingredients,” said Molly Hemmeter, Landec’s president and CEO.

Landec committed two years ago to producing only 100 percent clean products under its Eat Smart brand by the end of calendar year 2018 and began searching for options. When suitable ingredient alternatives did not exist from third parties, the company developed its own solutions. It prioritized reformulating its products utilizing internal R&D as well as in partnership with vendors to develop new solutions and to meet its commitment.

“We have the recipes, supply chain and food safety practices in place to deliver delicious, fresh foods with ingredients that people recognize, can pronounce and feel good about eating,” said Hemmeter. “Landec Natural Food’s mission is to provide access to delicious, plant-based foods made from clean ingredients to as many people as possible.”

Landec Natural Foods is based in San Rafael, California. Its products are sold in all club stores and the majority of retail stores throughout North America.