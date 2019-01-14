Giant Food Stores Begins Deploying Robots Across Whole Chain

Following successful pilot programs that improved in-store efficiencies and freed employees to better serve customers, Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based Giant Food Stores has introduced a new robotic assistant to all of its 172 stores. “Marty,” a tall gray robot with googly eyes, soon will be working alongside associates. The project is a partnership between Ahold Delhaize USA services company Retail Business Services, Giant and Jabil subsidiary Badger Technologies.

Over the past year, Giant has been piloting Marty and the in-store robotic program in its stores located at 4211 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg, and 255 Spring Garden Street, Carlisle.

“Bringing robotics and AI from a research lab to the sales floor has been a very exciting journey, and we were thrilled by the customer response in our pilot stores,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, Giant Food Stores. “Our associates have worked hard to bring this innovation to life with amazing partners.”

The in-store robots, which move around the store unassisted, are being used to identify hazards such as liquid, powder and bulk food-items spills and provide reporting that enables quick corrective action. The robots’ efforts free up associates to spend more time serving customers. They also help stores mitigate risk caused by such spills.

Giant will be deploying Marty to its 172 Giant and Martin’s Food Markets stores over the coming months, with expected completion slated for mid-2019.