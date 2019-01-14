Go Think! Changing Company Name To Relationshop

Marketing Operations Southwest Technology

January 14, 2019
Magnolia, Texas-based Go Think!, a digital and shopper marketing company, is changing its corporate name to Relationshop

According to Go Think!, the name change reflects the company’s “focus on helping retailers deliver more relevant and personal offers to increase digital engagement and drive sales.”

CEO Galen Walters says the name change has been in the works for a while.  

“Our new name better reflects the solutions we provide to clients,” says Walters. “Our business has evolved over the past few years, along with the changing retail landscape. We felt Relationshop was a more accurate name for what we do today.”

Relationshop offers integrated, automated, personalized shopper platforms. Its senior executives have spent years within grocery chains such as Albertsons, Bashas, Cub Foods, Safeway and others.

“We started in retail and understand that internal marketing teams don’t have the time needed to manage countless, disconnected applications,” Walters says. “We wanted to simplify the entire personalization solution and knew that integration and automation were critical to executing data-rich personalization consistently.”

Relationshop’s core products and services will remain the same: customer analytics solutions, a web and mobile digital engagement platform, and omni-channel delivery of personalized promotions to shoppers.

Customers, employees and partners should notice no other changes besides the name.

“We still have an unwavering commitment to help retail grocery chains grow and thrive in a highly competitive environment while focusing on providing personalized promotions that deliver a healthy ROI,” says Walters.

