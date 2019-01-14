Heineken USA Debuts Alcohol-Free Malt Beverage

Heineken USA, a White Plains, New York, company, has launched Heineken 0.0, an alcohol-free malt beverage containing 69 calories per bottle.

The label has been turned blue to match the color associated with the alcohol-free category globally. Heineken brewers created the zero-alcohol beverage with natural ingredients.

Heineken 0.0 is available now in 6-pack cans and bottles.

“For the U.S., the time has come for an innovation that disrupts the category and offers a new take on how people drink and enjoy beer,” said Jonnie Cahill, CMO. “Heineken 0.0 brings, for the first time, a truly incredible beer taste to the non-alcohol space and opens a world of opportunity for people to come together and enjoy a brew that expands the drinking occasion not limits them.”

Heineken says it is committed to introducing new and innovative products to meet consumer needs. With growth in the non-alcohol segment expected to continue, Heineken 0.0 is an alternative for occasions when drinkers want a brew but do not want to consume alcohol.

The launch is being supported with advertising and merchandising, including television, mobile, digital and social media, video engagement, POS and consumer sampling on- and off-premise.

Heineken hopes the alcohol-free beverage will propel category growth by capturing new consumption occasions and new consumers.

Heineken USA is a subsidiary of Heineken International NV.