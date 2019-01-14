Parker’s Hires Region Manager For Georgia, South Carolina Stores

Parker’s recently hired Jeremy Kanagy as its new region manager, leading the operations of 54 stores throughout southeast Georgia and coastal South Carolina. Kanagy’s responsibilities include overseeing retail operations and supporting the company’s district managers through professional mentoring in areas ranging from leadership development to customer service.

“Jeremy is a driven, experienced leader who is eager to contribute to the growth of our culture of excellence at Parker’s,” said Parker’s CEO Greg Parker. “We’re thrilled Jeremy has joined our team and have every confidence that he will help us set the bar even higher for our customers in the future.”

Before joining Parker’s, Kanagy served as a region manager for the South Atlantic division at Circle K, where he worked for more than a decade. In 2016, he was honored with the Circle K Top Leadership Award for creating a healthy and productive work environment for his direct reports and exceeding market trends in Fayetteville, North Carolina and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Kanagy began his career in the convenience store industry as a store manager with The Pantry, where he earned several promotions. He was named the region director of operations at The Pantry before the Circle K acquisition.

Earlier in his career, Kanagy worked as a real estate investor and builder. He also spent several years managing a Ruby Tuesdays.

Originally from Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, Kanagy is graduate of Rhema Bible Training Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He currently resides in Richmond Hill, Georgia, with his wife and children.

Founded in 1976, Parker’s today employs nearly 1,000 people and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily.