Renfro Food Now Offering Non-GMO Verified Salsa

January 15, 2019
Renfro Foods, maker of Mrs. Renfro’s salsas and other specialty foods, recently received non-GMO verification for many of its top-selling salsas.

The nine Mrs. Renfro’s salsas that will be updated shortly with non-GMO verification labels are: Habanero, Green, Mango Habanero, Ghost Pepper, Peach, Medium, Mild, Hot and Raspberry Chipotle.

“The number of consumers who want to avoid GMOs and see this verification is large and growing quickly,” said Doug Renfro, president of Renfro Foods. “Down the road we will be offering more non-GMO products.”

Renfro Foods is a third-generation family business founded 79 years ago in Fort Worth, Texas, as a packaged spices and pepper sauce business. It later expanded to include syrup, jellies, preserves and chow chow, and then salsa. Today Renfro Foods is known for its salsas. The company also manufactures a variety of sauces and relishes. Its products are distributed through supermarkets, gourmet foods stores and gift shops in all 50 states and internationally.  

