Viva Fresh Expo Expands Gateway To Innovation Awards

The Viva Fresh Expo has expanded its submissions for the second annual Gateway to Innovation Awards to include all types of innovations from the fast-growing, Tex-Mex corridor.

In addition to packaging designs and new point-of-sale developments, industry members are encouraged to submit a wide variety of innovations including, but not limited to, new seed varieties, advances in production, machinery, packing facilities and greenhouses, technology or application software, food safety, traceability, sustainability efforts and more.

“We’re not putting categories or limits on the type of innovation to be submitted,” said Dante Galeazzi, president and CEO of the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA), which established the expo. “Our vision is much broader than a typical new product showcase. We want to recognize excellence in innovation that extends from seed to shelf, and really celebrate the ideas that are improving each and every aspect of fresh produce coming from this region.”

The contest is open to all Viva Fresh exhibitors and sponsors. Twenty-four top tier finalists will be selected to be included in the display case by a panel of judges comprised of retail, foodservice and produce industry veterans based on a set of strict criteria. All expo attendees will be encouraged to vote live, from the show floor via mobile device, for their favorite innovation to receive the Best of Show Award during the Expo.

Applicants may submit their entries at the official application webpage. All applications are due by Feb. 20 and the finalists will be notified by March 25.

“It’s exciting to open up this program to a much wider range of possibilities redefining what innovation means and showcasing the achievements from the Tex-Mex region,” said Heidi McIntyre from Full Tilt Marketing. “Last year’s innovation showcase display was a ‘wow’ moment during the expo that was very well received and we expect to create more buzz this year.”

The finalists will be displayed before and during the expo on Saturday, April 27, and the overall Best in Show Award will be announced that afternoon, during the show. For more information, visit VivaFreshExpo.com. The 2019 Viva Fresh Expo will be held April 25-27 at the JW Marriott Hill Country Resort in San Antonio, Texas.

The Viva Fresh Produce Expo was established in 2015 by TIPA in order to create meaningful networking and educational opportunities for its members while shining a light on the importance of the Rio Grande Valley as an emerging trade corridor and production zone for healthy and nutritious fruits and vegetables available all year long.