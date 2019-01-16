9th Good Food Awards Recognizes 220 Food And Drink Crafters

The nation’s leading food crafters, grocers, chefs, journalists and activists gathered Jan. 11 at an awards ceremony in San Francisco to honor the 220 Good Food Awards winners of 2019. An annual recognition program now in its ninth year, the Good Food Awards celebrates American food and drink crafters who demonstrate a commitment to creating tasty, authentic and responsible products and in doing so, bettering our nation’s food system.

Each of the 2019 winners demonstrates both a mastery of his or her craft and a commitment to maintaining exceptionally high social and environmental standards in their work.



This year, the Good Food Awards distinguished makers in 16 categories (beer, charcuterie, cheese, chocolate, cider, coffee, confections, elixirs, fish, honey, oils, pantry, pickles, preserves, snacks and spirits). The 2019 winners come from 34 states and Washington, D.C., selected from 2,035 entries in a blind tasting with 262 judges held in September 2018. The highest scoring entries underwent a vetting process to verify they met the sustainability and social responsibility criteria required to become a Good Food Award winner.

Of the 220 winners selected from 324 finalists, 55 percent are first time winners. The greatest number of winners come from the California, followed by Oregon (25), Washington (19), Massachusetts (12) and a three-way tie between Virginia, New York and Colorado (11 each). Following closely were Vermont and Missouri (10 each).

The award ceremony began with a glass of sparkling cider from winner Liberty Ciderworks and ended in an affirmation from Director Sarah Weiner of why, at this particular moment in time, the work of the 220 winners is so important: “Through your very existence—by growing and thriving and continuing on through seasons of boom and bust—you show everyone that America’s appetite for truly good food is here to stay. At a time when the message of ‘us versus them’ grows louder, you quietly yet firmly send a different message about how this country works and what we value. Everyday—through the choice to protect our land and waters, to pay fairly and transparently, to build community wellness alongside your businesses—you say ‘all of us or none of us.’”

The Good Food Awards are organized by the Good Food Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization. The presenting sponsor is the Good Food Merchants Collaborative, comprised of 19 of the country’s top independently-owned retailers from Ann Arbor to Oakland to Sioux Falls, all of whom are committed to supporting America’s great food crafters. Joining them is a group of key supporters, including premiere sponsors Williams Sonoma, Bi-Rite Market and Vermont Cheese Council. Lead sponsors are Dominic Phillips Event Marketing, Veritable Vegetable, Rhode Island Department of Agriculture, Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, Ten Speed Press, Airbnb, Bon Appétit Management Company, Gamut and Impact HUB Bay Area.

Good Food Merchants Collaborative members include Bi-Rite Market, Canyon Market, Cowgirl Creamery, Cured, Di Bruno Bros., Each Peach Market, Foragers Market, Glen’s Garden Market, Good Earth Natural Foods, Green Zebra Grocery, Healdsburg SHED, Look’s Market, Market Hall Foods, Market of Choice, Palace Market, TASTE, Woodstock Farmers’ Market, World Foods Portland and Zingerman’s Family of Businesses.