Beanitos Introduces New Bean Chip Line Made With Whole Beans 

Austin, Texas-based Beanitos is offering a bean chip line that uses a new recipe based on whole beans sourced directly from American farmers. The new, lighter textured bean chips are crispier, more flavorful and more nutritious.

Beanitos now have one of the highest nutritional profiles of any salty snacks on the market, delivering 5 grams plant-based protein per serving (25 percent more protein per serving than before), 4 grams of fiber per serving and antioxidants.

Since launching its bean-based snacks in 2010, the company has become a leader in better-for-you chips and snacks. It has redesigned its packaging to celebrate the nutritional value of beans, American bean farmers and beans as a sustainable crop. Beanitos is always corn-free, gluten-free, preservative-free, Non-GMO Project-verified and certified Kosher.

“Consumers continue to seek convenient, better-for-you snacks to enjoy at work, on-the-go and in school lunchboxes,” saids Giannella Alvarez, Beanitos CEO. “Our new from-the-farm Beanitos line is mouthwatering and packed with great nutrition, giving smart-snackers tons of crispy flavor, protein, fiber and antioxidants. Beanitos is a superfood snack—good for you, your family and the environment.”

Beanitos are made from whole black, pinto or white beans, sourced from farmers in Nebraska, Michigan, North Dakota and Colorado. Bean farming consumes less water, produces no methane and provides more nutrients per acre compared to raising meat proteins. Beans improve overall soil health by returning nitrogen to the earth as they grow.

“We are focused on celebrating the goodness of beans and transforming the humble bean into a culinary hero of goodness for people and the planet,” said Paige Jones, chief marketing officer of Beanitos. “The new packaging is designed to clearly and cleanly communicate the nutritional and environmental benefits of our bean-based snacks and the wide flavor variety to satisfy our demanding smart snacker.”

Beanitos bean chips come in several varieties, including the classics line: Original OMG Sea Salt Black Bean Chips, Restaurant Style White Bean Chips and Pinto Sea Salt Pinto Bean Chips; the flavors line: Nacho Nation White Bean Chips, Hint of Lime White Bean Chips, Party at the Ranch White Bean Chips, Sweet Chili and Sour Cream White Bean Chip, Red Hot Cajun White Bean Chips and Chipotle BBQ White Bean Chips; and the crunch line: Mac N’ Cheese Baked Bean Crunch, Jalapeño Con Queso Baked Bean Crunch, Tangy Texas BBQ Baked Bean Crunch and Fuego N’ Lime Baked Bean Crunch.

Beanitos is available nationwide in the chip and the better-for-you and salty-snack aisles in natural and mass-market grocers and on Amazon.com.