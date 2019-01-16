Big Y of Springfield, Massachusetts, will celebrate the opening of a new 53,935-s.f. store located at 7 East Hampton Road Route 66 in Marlborough, Connecticut, on Jan. 24.

The retailer will host an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. attended state and community officials as well as representatives from local school districts.

As part of the grand opening celebration, Andover Elementary School, RHAM High School, RHAM Middle School, Gilead Hill School, Hebron Elementary School and Marlborough Elementary School each will receive a donation.

“All of us at Big Y are excited to offer the Marlborough community a brand new shopping experience and a new option for their grocery and lifestyle needs,” said President and COO Charles L. D’Amour. “We know that our customers will appreciate the selection and quality of our fresh foods and the variety and value that our new store has to offer.”

The market will offer an eat-in café restaurant seating with home-style meals. The kitchen serves hand-tossed pizza made fresh to order with store-made dough. Fried and rotisserie chicken, rotisserie chicken pot pies, a wing bar, hot fresh foods bar, soup bar and full-service sandwiches round out some of the many offerings available daily.

A full-service floral department will offer bouquets, arrangements, balloons and foliage plants.

A butcher will custom cut meats and give cooking instructions if requested. The full-service seafood department will offer more than 100 varieties of fresh fish and is staffed with certified seafood handlers that can also help with preparation tips, recipes and suggestions. Store-made sushi will be produced fresh every day by trained sushi chefs.



The Marlborough Delicatessen will have all natural and gluten-free selections as well as a variety of cheeses and an olive and antipasti bar with a dozen varieties of imported olives, fresh mozzarella balls and stuffed grape leaves. Big Y’s “Just Like Mom’s” salads will be made fresh and without preservatives.

Offering a full bakery shop with cake decorators on staff, the store will have a full selection of almost 35 varieties of “Just Enough” single serve desserts.

The grocery aisles will have a variety of specialty, local and gourmet foods. The store will feature an expanded Living Well Eating Smart section with natural, organic and gluten-free products. Freshly ground peanut butter and nut butters will be available to purchase or for shoppers to grind themselves. In addition, Big Y’s beer department will have a broad selection of craft and local beers.

Some “green” features of the store include: EV charging stations available for customers and employees to use free of charge; LED lighting in the refrigerated cases and throughout the store saving energy; full-store building management system optimizing equipment and refrigeration operations; and composting and single- stream recycling programs in place.

Along with free wifi in an eat-in-café area, there will be USB charging outlets for re-charging cell phones, smart phones and other portable devices.

Big Y’s Marlborough Store Director Susan Main has been with Big Y for more than 14 years and as store director since 2007. Big Y will train 112 new employees to staff the store.