Coombs Family Farms Develops Sprayable Maple Syrup

Coombs Family Farms, a producer and packer of pure, organic maple in Brattleboro, Vermont, is introducing Coombs Family Farms Maple Stream, a sprayable maple syrup. At the push of a button, the can dispenses a stream of organic, Grade A maple syrup.



“Kids love maple, and there’s something inherently wholesome about a New England tradition and real sweetener,” says Arnold Coombs, seventh-generation sugarmaker. “Parents are wanting convenience, but they also want unrefined sugars and none of the fake stuff.”

Maple Stream comes in a recyclable can that streams out mess-free, portion-controlled, organic maple syrup. The syrup contains no flammable propellants. Maple Stream will be available nationwide at natural food stores, cooperatives and grocery chains.

In a few weeks, maple production will be in full season in the Northeast. The sap is collected by tapping the trees with small, tree-friendly spouts. The sap is then gathered and boiled in an evaporator. When the finished syrup is drawn off the pan, it is filtered and packaged. Pure maple is naturally sweet with nothing added.

In recent years, several health benefits have been associated with consuming maple, including controlling blood sugar, better brain and liver health, reducing chronic inflammation and producing a healthy gut biome. More than 54 compounds with antioxidant activity and potential health benefits have been identified, which is double the amount previously reported.

For more than seven generations, Coombs Family Farms has been making 100 percent pure and organic maple in New England. Coombs Family Farms sources additional maple from more than 3,000 small family farms in the U.S.



Like all Coombs Family Farms organic maple products, Maple Stream is certified organic. In addition to being free of pesticides, synthetic fertilizers and GMOs, Coombs Family Farms organic maple syrup is produced with sustainable forestry practices.