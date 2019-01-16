CPG Industry Veteran Steven Hornyak Named CEO of Symphony CPG|AI

Symphony CPG|AI has appointed Steven Hornyak as its CEO. The company is a global provider of strategic revenue management solutions for CPG brands powered by machine learning and natural language processing.

Symphony CPG|AI offers a suite of AI-enabled decision support solutions designed to incrementally increase revenues and margins by sensing, predicting and shaping consumer behavior to optimize product, price, promotion, space, assortment and inventory strategies. The solutions provide actionable intelligence to CPG teams based on real-time data analysis across all channels, presented in a natural language format so that even non-technical members of the organization are able to identify new threats and opportunities and accelerate the pace, scale and profitability of decision making.

Symphony CPG|AI will play a key role within the Los Altos, California-based SymphonyAI group, delivering CPG-specific solutions built on more than two decades of experience working with large scale grocery retail data and analytics and a legacy of machine learning innovation. Its partnership with Symphony RetailAI provides detailed insights into more than $350 billion worth of grocery transactions, 175 million households, 3 billion SKUs and more than 250,000 stores.

“Throughout my career, I’ve worked to solve challenges presented by inefficient and inconsistent data sharing between field teams, sales reps, brand marketing and corporate teams and the associated negative impact on revenues,” said Hornyak. “Symphony CPG|AI makes key strategic revenue management and trade promotion optimization insights available to front-line users.”

Hornyak most recently served as CEO, Americas for Trax Image Recognition, an image recognition and artificial intelligence company for CPG and retailers, and has three decades of experience leading global commerce initiatives for organizations including Clarus, SQL Financials, Oracle and PWC. Prior to Trax, he served as EVP sales and marketing for Flir/NOMi (formerly Brickstream Corporation), a vertically integrated software enabled sensor and analytic SAAS software company focused on delivering customer behavior insights to brick and mortar companies.

SymphonyAI is a group of companies that provide AI-centric solutions for transforming the business enterprise by driving revenue growth and operational excellence, for the retail, CPG, healthcare and industrial verticals, and for finance, IT and other key enterprise horizontal functions. Founded by Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, SymphonyAI is one of the fastest growing companies in the business-to-business AI solutions sector with revenue this year of $275 million and 1,500 employees.