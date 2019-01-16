Kraft Natural Cheese Using Milk Without The Artificial Growth Hormone

Kraft Natural Cheese is now made with milk from cows raised without the artificial growth hormone rbST. The artificial growth hormone rbST can be given to cows to help increase milk production.

With a Nielsen study showing more than half of all consumers try to avoid added hormones in their food, Kraft says its natural cheese is now made from fresh milk without rbST—including shredded cheese, natural slices, blocks and snacking cheese.

“Everything we do at Kraft revolves around the families that love our cheeses and what we can do to delight our consumers,” said Anne Field, director of brand building for Kraft. “Our goal is to give families Kraft cheese the way it should be, with the same great taste and without the artificial hormone rbST at no additional cost. As the No. 1 national brand of cheese in the homes of American families, we’re excited to give people another reason to love us.”

JL Kraft first began selling cheese in 1903, and the brand has expanded throughout the years.