Natural Grocers Opening In Woodland Park, Colorado, Next Week

Natural Grocers will open a store in Woodland Park, Colorado, on Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 916 Paradise Lodge Lane. The store will open at 8:30 a.m., and customers at the grand opening will have the chance to win up to $100 per week in free groceries for six months.

“Our new store in Woodland Park underscores our commitment to Colorado’s mountain communities, bringing the highest-quality health and nutrition products to areas that often lack access to these items,” said Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely. “Natural Grocers’ store offerings and nutrition programs fit perfectly with Woodland Park’s healthy, active and outdoor lifestyle.”

Natural Grocers offers 100-percent organic produce; meat humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promoters; 100-percent free-range eggs; 100-percent pasture-based dairy; GMO-free prepackaged bulk products; groceries that don’t contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and more.

The Natural Grocers store in Woodland Park will become the retailer’s 38th store in Colorado.

To celebrate the store’s opening Natural Grocers will host a Grocery Giveaway Sweepstakes in which nine customers will win Natural Grocers gift cards ranging in value from $10 to $100 per week for six months. Customers will be eligible to enter the sweepstakes by submitting an entry form at the store between 7:30 and 8:25 a.m. on Jan. 23. The drawing will be held at 9:00 a.m.

Additionally, the first 100 customers at the store on opening day will receive a free gift bag containing a breakfast recipe, all the ingredients to make the recipe and a Natural Grocers kitchen set with an oven mitt and utensils.

Other opening day activities include gluten-free muffin sampling, an ice cream social and vendor demonstrations throughout the store.