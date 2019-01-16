Shaw’s is closing four of its supermarkets across Massachusetts and New Hampshire after “careful evaluation,” company officials announced.

Stores in Leominster, Lynn, Plymouth (10 Pilgrim Hill Road), and the Woodbury Avenue location in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, will all shutter their doors.

The four were labeled “underperforming,” according to the company in a statement, calling it a “tough decision.”

Here is the full statement on the Lynn location, similar to what the company said of the other three, according to Teresa Edington, a Shaw’s spokeswoman, in an email to Boston.com:

Shaw’s to Close Lynn MA Location

Last week, Shaw’s announced it will be closing its Lynn, MA location. Like all retailers, we’re constantly evaluating the performance of our portfolio of stores. Closing an underperforming store is always a tough decision, but we’re focused on growing our business by being the favorite local supermarket, and running great stores where people love to shop. That’s what will enable us to offer the products and services our customers value most in Massachusetts and everywhere else we operate…

