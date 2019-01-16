Los Angeles-based Social Reality Inc. has hired shopper marketing industry veterans Eleanor Pirtle and Gina Gates to drive its SRAX Shopper vertical strategy.

Social Reality is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company.

Pirtle, who worked for Walmart for 12 years, and Gates, who worked for Procter & Gamble for 19 years, each bring a vast amount of shopper marketing experience to SRAX.

“Since SRAX shopper went to market in 2018, we’ve seen tremendous success working with the world’s biggest brands. We’re thrilled with these two team additions, whom we believe will help the business propel forward in 2019,” said CEO and Founder of SRAX Christopher Miglino.

“Having two industry veterans from two giants in shopper marketing that decided to join us after taking deep dives under the hood of SRAX holds forth on our proven strategy and technology,” said George Stella, who was appointed to lead the shopper marketing vertical in 2018.

Before her time with Walmart, Pirtle previously worked at one of the country’s largest shopper marketing agencies, Mirum, for nine years. She is now taking the role of director of strategy at SRAX.

“Retail has always been my passion, so I jumped at the chance to work with experienced marketers with extensive knowledge in not only shopper marketing, but also technology. Finding a company that leads rather than follows was very important to me,” Pirtle said.

Gates worked for Procter & Gamble her entire career of 19 years on the shopper marketing side. She is now taking the role of senior sales director at SRAX.

“SRAX’s suite of products and capabilities fill a void in the marketplace that no other marketing and media partner offers today. It’s exciting to have a solution that simplifies the planning and execution process for all shopper marketers,” said Gates.

SRAX Shopper targets shoppers visiting advertisers’ key retailers by layering social and shopping data with media buying to enable marketers to message a single, verified shopper across multiple devices and inventory sources. SRAX’s shopper marketing technology automates the discovery of shoppers and their characteristics, amplifying and targeting shoppers to drive sales lift—all while tracking online to offline attribution.